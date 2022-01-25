Wheaton firefighter among those killed in Baltimore rowhouse fire
One of the firefighters who perished in a Baltimore rowhouse fire was remembered Monday by the Wheaton Volunteer Rescue Squad, where he also served, for his bright smile and dedication.
Kenny Lacayo and two other firefighters lost their lives in the line of duty when a vacant rowhouse collapsed while they were battling a blaze early Monday, the city’s fire chief said. A fourth firefighter was injured. [NBC 4]
Park Service seeks ideas on use of Clara Barton National Historic Site
The National Park Service is looking for proposals on how to use portions of the Clara Barton National Historic Site in Glen Echo.
This could include opportunities for outdoor recreation, environmental education, arts program and special events. [WTOP]
Evictions lower than pre-pandemic levels, but could climb, judge says
Failure to pay rent eviction filings remain lower than pre-pandemic levels, District Court of Maryland Chief Judge John P. Morrissey told lawmakers last week.
But other types of eviction filings are higher than they were before the pandemic. [Maryland Matters]
Today’s weather
Cloudy, with a high around 43 and a low around 18
