What it’s like to get doxed for taking a bike ride on the Capital Crescent Trail
Peter Weinberg, a 49-year-old finance marketing executive, worked from his home in Bethesda on Thursday.
He didn’t know that a video was circulating online as law enforcement crowdsourced help finding a man who accosted a group on the Capital Crescent Trail. Now that he had seen the video, he didn’t think he looked anything like the guy and he didn’t understand why anyone thought it was him. [New York]
Activist held a protest with police
On Sunday afternoon, activist Michael Turner; Capt. Darren Francke, who commands the Silver Spring police district for the Montgomery County department; and three other Montgomery County police officers took a knee in front of more than 200 protesters facing them and stretching half a block down Georgia Avenue.
Everyone sat still for 2 minutes 53 seconds, the estimated time George Floyd lay unconscious with his neck pinned below the knee of a Minneapolis police officer. [Washington Post]
Montgomery County’s newest interchange to open this week
When the orange barrels are pulled from the roadway this week, the three-year effort to tie Watkins Mill Road into Interstate 270 will be nearly complete.
Portal electronic message signs and a source familiar with the project indicate that Watkins Mill Road is scheduled to open above I-270 on Wednesday. The Maryland Department of Transportation would not confirm the opening date, but said the project is more than 96% complete. [WTOP]
