WeWork readies Bethesda location, reflecting optimism about future of the office

WeWork readies Bethesda location, reflecting optimism about future of office

WeWork Inc. will open its first Bethesda coworking location June 2, reflecting confidence in the future of the office, after having scuttled several outposts elsewhere in the region during the pandemic years. The new location is about 60,000 square feet across three floors of The Wilson, a new office tower at 7272 Wisconsin Ave., part of a mixed-used development that also includes two residential towers. [Washington Business Journal]

Montgomery County recreation department focusing on violence prevention efforts

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich says the county is working on a “comprehensive” approach to stemming violence among young people. The county’s Department of Recreation is part of that effort, and its director, Robin Riley, said the summer “is a really important time just to really keep open conversations” and make sure young people “stay connected with a caring adult.”

Riley told WTOP there are discussions on expanding programs over the summer: “We try to meet with the kids and sort of better understand the things that they’re interested in.” [WTOP]

Democratic attorney general candidates tout resumes during forum

When it comes to policy prescriptions, Rep. Anthony G. Brown (D) and retired Baltimore City District Court Judge Katie Curran O’Malley (D) have more in common than not. [WTOP]

Today’s weather: Showers and thunderstorms likely, high near 77

In case you missed it:

