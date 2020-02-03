 Week Ahead: Rockville to discuss development of RedGate Golf Course
Plus: Council to hold public hearing on ‘bodyworks’ bill; Planning Board to discuss historic demolition

By Kate Masters
| Published:
The Rockville City Council will hold a work session on Monday to discuss development of the RedGate Golf Course.

The discussion will revolve around ideas for developing the property and whether the city should change its current master plan to accommodate new uses. The roughly 144-acre parcel was vacated in late 2018 after a private golf course management company abruptly ended its lease with the city. 

Advocates have requested that the city donate a section of the land for the state’s second veterans home. Others have called for private redevelopment or new recreational amenities.

The work session will begin at 6 p.m. in Rockville City Hall at 111 Maryland Ave.

County Council to hold public hearing on ‘bodyworks’ bill

The Montgomery County Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday to discuss a new bill regulating “bodyworks” establishments, including massage parlors and reflexology clinics.

Council Member Craig Rice said the legislation would address businesses that often serve as fronts for human trafficking operations. The bill would require practitioners at all bodyworks establishments — from massage therapists to reflexologists — to be licensed as a massage therapist or registered massage practitioner by the state.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. in the third-floor hearing room of the Council Office Building at 100 Maryland Ave. in Rockville.

Planning Board to discuss historic demolition

The Montgomery County Planning Board will meet Thursday to discuss the proposed demolition of a historic property in Poolesville.

The owner of the building — known as the Thomas H. White House on Club Hollow Road — has asked the board to remove the property from its atlas of historic sites. The owner seeks to demolish the building “due to safety concerns with the poor condition of the structure,” according to documents from the board.

The home was one of the original locations included in the historical atlas.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in the MRO Auditorium at 8787 Georgia Ave. in Silver Spring.

