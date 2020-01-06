 Week Ahead: Rockville council to discuss Open Meetings Act violations
  • .2020
  • .Week Ahead: Rockville council to discuss Open Meetings Act violations

Week Ahead: Rockville council to discuss Open Meetings Act violations

Plus: Gaithersburg to discuss Royal Farms gas station; Planning Board to discuss middle school replacement in Silver Spring

By Kate Masters
| Published:
Week Ahead

Rockville to discuss Open Meetings Act violations

Rockville Mayor Bridget Donnell Newton and the City Council will discuss two violations of the state’s Open Meetings Act during a session on Monday.

Maryland’s Open Meetings Compliance Board found that the city’s Planning Commission violated the law four times during two closed sessions on Nov. 5, 2018, and Aug. 7, 2019. The commission was discussing an application to build a garage on the historic Luckett property at 107 W. Jefferson St.

The council session will start at 7 p.m. in Rockville City Hall at 111 Maryland Ave.

Gaithersburg to discuss Royal Farms gas station

Gaithersburg Mayor Jud Ashman and the City Council will discuss the development of a new Royal Farms gas station and Starbucks at a meeting on Monday.

The site proposal calls for a 4,649-square-foot Royal Farms and a 2,500-square-foot Starbucks near the intersection of North Frederick Avenue and Watkins Mill Road.

The council held a public hearing on the development on Oct. 21. The city’s Planning Commission reviewed the development application and recommended approval with three conditions on Dec. 4. 

Ashman and the council will likely vote on the proposal. The meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in Gaithersburg City Hall at 31 S. Summit Ave.

Planning Board to discuss middle school replacement in Silver Spring

The Montgomery County Planning Board will discuss an application for a replacement middle school in Silver Spring on Thursday.

The proposal calls for a new facility to replace Col. E. Brooke Lee Middle School on Monticello Avenue. The existing school was built in 1966 and requires significant renovations. The new facility would be expanded to 178,000 square feet and accommodate up to 1,200 students.

The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. in MRO Auditorium at 8787 Georgia Ave. in Silver Spring.

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

933 Ellsworth resized

Teen boy was injured in Silver Spring shooting following altercation

Police investigating how many people fired shots
Walter Reed campus

Walter Reed, Navy security measures could mean backups on Md. 355

Two entrance gates are closed due to Middle East tension
Untitled design (1)

Missing Gaithersburg High student has been found

Girl had last been seen three weeks ago

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Credit Analyst |

EagleBank

Physician Assistant and/or Nurse Practitioner |

Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research

Part Time Lead Teacher |

Westmoreland Children's Center

Linux Guru (Driver/Firmware) |

Zebra Technologies

Camp JCC Office Manager |

JCCs of North America

68E Dental Specialist |

Army National Guard

Project Coordinator |

Medical Science & Computing (MSC), a Dovel company

Project Manager |

Palladian Partners, Inc.

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending






Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

×
×

Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to Bethesda Beat’s free daily newsletter

I'm already a subscriber I'm not interested