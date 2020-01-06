Week Ahead: Rockville council to discuss Open Meetings Act violations
Plus: Gaithersburg to discuss Royal Farms gas station; Planning Board to discuss middle school replacement in Silver Spring
Rockville to discuss Open Meetings Act violations
Rockville Mayor Bridget Donnell Newton and the City Council will discuss two violations of the state’s Open Meetings Act during a session on Monday.
Maryland’s Open Meetings Compliance Board found that the city’s Planning Commission violated the law four times during two closed sessions on Nov. 5, 2018, and Aug. 7, 2019. The commission was discussing an application to build a garage on the historic Luckett property at 107 W. Jefferson St.
The council session will start at 7 p.m. in Rockville City Hall at 111 Maryland Ave.
Gaithersburg to discuss Royal Farms gas station
Gaithersburg Mayor Jud Ashman and the City Council will discuss the development of a new Royal Farms gas station and Starbucks at a meeting on Monday.
The site proposal calls for a 4,649-square-foot Royal Farms and a 2,500-square-foot Starbucks near the intersection of North Frederick Avenue and Watkins Mill Road.
The council held a public hearing on the development on Oct. 21. The city’s Planning Commission reviewed the development application and recommended approval with three conditions on Dec. 4.
Ashman and the council will likely vote on the proposal. The meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in Gaithersburg City Hall at 31 S. Summit Ave.
Planning Board to discuss middle school replacement in Silver Spring
The Montgomery County Planning Board will discuss an application for a replacement middle school in Silver Spring on Thursday.
The proposal calls for a new facility to replace Col. E. Brooke Lee Middle School on Monticello Avenue. The existing school was built in 1966 and requires significant renovations. The new facility would be expanded to 178,000 square feet and accommodate up to 1,200 students.
The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. in MRO Auditorium at 8787 Georgia Ave. in Silver Spring.