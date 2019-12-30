Week Ahead: Free HIV Testing in Silver Spring
Plus: Trash and recycling pickups postponed on New Year’s Day; Mental Health Advisory Committee to meet in Rockville
Free HIV Screening Provided in Silver Spring
The African American Health Program will provide free HIV screenings on Tuesday at the Dennis Avenue Health Center in Silver Spring.
Community health workers with the program regularly administer the screenings throughout Montgomery County. Patients can learn their status through a rapid HIV blood test, which delivers results in minutes. Counseling and health care referral are also available.
The screenings are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2000 Dennis Ave. in Silver Spring.
County recycling, trash pickup to be a day later
Trash and recycling pickup scheduled on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be shifted one day forward to accommodate New Year’s Day.
Pickup on Wednesday is scheduled for Thursday. Pickup on Thursday will be moved to Friday, and pickup on Friday will be moved to Saturday.
The county will resume its regular collection schedule the following week.
Mental Health Advisory Committee to meet Thursday
The county’s mental health advisory committee will meet Thursday at the Department of Health and Human Services in Rockville.
The committee is responsible for monitoring, reviewing and evaluating the delivery and effectiveness of publicly funded mental health services. Members make semiannual recommendations to HHS.
The meeting is scheduled from 7 to 9 p.m. at 401 Hungerford Drive in Rockville.