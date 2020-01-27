Week Ahead: Elrich to announce Vision Zero coordinator
Plus: Council committee to discuss future of closed men’s shelter; Planning Board to discuss JFK High School addition
Elrich to announce Vision Zero coordinator
On Monday, County Executive Marc Elrich will introduce the county’s recently hired Vision Zero coordinator — an interagency position charged with implementing and coordinating a strategy to reduce or even eliminate traffic-related fatalities by 2030.
Wade Holland, the county’s interim coordinator, announced last week at a meeting of the Montgomery County Planning Board that the position had been filled. He declined to give additional information on the new hire until Monday, when Elrich made his announcement.
Under the county’s original timeline, a Vision Zero coordinator was supposed to have been hired by early 2018, just months after legislators adopted a formal strategy.
Elrich will announce the coordinator and plans for new Vision Zero initiatives at 10:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Executive Office Building at 101 Monroe St. in Rockville.
Council committee to discuss future of closed men’s shelter in Rockville
The council’s Health and Human Services Committee will meet Monday to discuss the future of the now-closed Gude Drive men’s shelter, which was evacuated last May after a series of mysterious vibrations.
The county has spent more than $2 million to provide alternative shelter arrangements since the Gude Drive facility was closed. It’s still unclear whether residents and employees of the Montgomery County Coalition for the Homeless— the nonprofit that operates the shelter on behalf of the county — will return to the facility in the spring of 2020.
At a meeting in December, committee members directed county officials to make a decision as soon as possible. Monday’s meeting will include updates on the shelter and whether the county will return residents to the site or make alternative arrangements.
The committee will meet at 10:15 a.m. in the third-floor conference room of the Council Office Building at 100 Maryland Ave. in Rockville.
Montgomery County Planning Board to discuss JFK High School addition
The Montgomery County Planning Board on Thursday will discuss a 17,000-square-foot addition to John F. Kennedy High School in Silver Spring.
The three-story addition will accommodate up to 429 additional students and expand the school’s enrollment capacity to 2,221 students. It will include eight standard classrooms, one drama classroom, a special education suite, two science labs, a technology suite, a multipurpose lab, a medical careers academy, a school store, and offices.
The site proposal also calls for replacing the school’s grass stadium with a new artificial-turf field.
The board will discuss the addition at 2 p.m. in the MRO Auditorium at 8787 Georgia Ave. in Silver Spring.