Week Ahead: Board of Education to hold first hearing on new operating budget
Plus: County Council to discuss spending guidelines; Planning Board to request extra money for transit plan
On Monday, the Montgomery County Board of Education will hold its first public hearing on a proposed operating budget for fiscal year 2021.
The $2.8 billion budget recommends a 4.5% spending increase from the current budget. It calls for more prekindergarten funding, three new regional International Baccalaureate programs, and more mental health workers at some schools.
The hearing will begin at 6 p.m. in Carver Auditorium at the Board of Education building at 850 Hungerford Drive in Rockville.
Montgomery County Council to discuss spending guidelines
Montgomery County Council members will discuss budgetary spending limits for fiscal year 2021 at their first meeting of the new year on Tuesday.
Spending affordability guidelines are based on several factors, including the regional economy, trends in personal income, and population growth. The council will discuss whether to raise or lower the ceiling on the county’s aggregate operating budget based on projected revenue and an estimated fiscal growth rate.
The council will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the third-floor hearing room of the Council Office Building at 100 Maryland Ave. in Rockville.
Planning Board to request extra money for transit plan
The Montgomery County Planning Board will meet Thursday and vote on a request for mid-year funding to start a new transit plan.
The study will require $300,000 to address the I-270 corridor and existing transit demands. The Planning Department will consider existing mass transportation options and make recommendations on new alternatives.
The meeting begins at 1:30 p.m. in the MRO Auditorium at 8787 Georgia Ave. in Silver Spring.