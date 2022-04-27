Washington Wizards coach buys Potomac mansion — with a basketball court

Washington Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. and his wife, Evelyn, have landed in Potomac. And, of course, their new home has a basketball court.

The couple paid $3.7 million last month for a 10,733-square-foot mansion on a 2-acre lot north of River Road and east of Piney Meetinghouse Road, public records show. That’s $201,000 more than the home was first listed for on Feb. 11, according to Realtor.com. [Washington Business Journal]

Montgomery County police release video of December bank fraud spree suspect

Montgomery County police are hoping to identify a woman suspected in a December 2021 bank fraud spree.

The suspect, described as a blonde woman around 50, is seen on surveillance video wearing a mask at three SkyPoint Federal Credit Union bank branches on Dec. 13. In each case, she used a fake ID to identify herself as the wife of the victim, who was authorized to take money out of the account. [WTOP]

Citing new economic analysis, unions claim UMD College Park is underpaying its staff

Over the past decade, some employees at the University of Maryland College Park have noticed a decline in tenured faculty and more frontline workers struggling to keep up with the rising cost of living. A recent report detailing the university’s financial decisions seems to have confirmed their suspicions.

Today’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds, with highs in mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

