Walter Johnson Student Remains in Hospital after Crash
He suffered head trauma, friend says
Photo provided
A Walter Johnson High School senior seriously injured this month in North Bethesda while crossing the street to board his bus remains in the hospital.
Eyal Haddad, 17, was struck by a Jeep Renegade on Dec. 13 while he was crossing Montrose Road near the intersection with Bargate Court to board his school bus. The bus’s stop arm was out and warning lights had activated, police said.
Yarden Irlander, a friend of Eyal’s from the Jewish organization Chabad, said in an interview Thursday afternoon that he has visited his friend at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda nearly every day since the crash. Eyal suffered a traumatic head injury and remained in intensive care as of Thursday, Yarden said.
“The main focus has been his head. They’re doing everything they can to make sure his head is stable,” he said.
Representatives from Suburban Hospital did not have a listing for Eyal as a patient.
Yarden, 17, who attends Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School in Rockville, said he and his friends from different schools who know Eyal are “trying to stay optimistic” about their friend’s condition.
Following the crash, a GoFundMe page was set up to support Eyal’s family during his recovery.
Separately, a Facebook page called “A Mitzvah for Eyal” was created by his friends. People can leave messages saying that they will do a good deed in his honor.
The group’s organizers are also selling rubber bracelets that say “A Mitzvah for Eyal” for $5 each, with the money going toward Bikur Cholim of Greater Washington — a Jewish nonprofit organization that helps sick and aging families.
