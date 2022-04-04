Vocalist reflects on ‘surreal’ apartment explosion where she lived

A soul singer from Silver Spring has learned that life has a way of remixing itself.

It’s been one month since the explosion and fire at Friendly Garden Apartments forced more than 100 people out of their homes. [WUSA]

Jujitsu school raises money to support Ukrainian affiliate

A Montgomery County jujitsu school with sister schools in Ukraine is raising money to help their martial arts counterparts living through war.

Some Yamasaki Academy students and instructors overseas have been injured or even killed in the war, according to the owners. [Fox 5]

Montgomery County rolls out Pedestrian Master Plan

A study for Montgomery County’s Planning Board outlines the goals of a pedestrian master plan, and shows what residents think about the current walkability of their communities.

The study found that 44% of respondents are satisfied with the experience of walking to retail, restaurants and parks. [WDVM]

Moore wins MSEA endorsement in Maryland governor race

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore on Saturday won the coveted endorsement of the state’s largest teachers union, the Maryland State Education Association.

It was a large boost for the former nonprofit chief, who is making his first run for public office. [Washington Post]

Today’s weather

Cloudy, with a high around 59 and a low around 45

