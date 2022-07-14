Veterinarian, wife killed in car crash close to home near Aspen Hill

A longtime veterinarian and his wife were killed in a car crash near their home in an area close to Aspen Hill on Sunday.

Prabodh Vaid, 79, operated a veterinarian clinic out of his home since the late 1980s. His wife, Nirmala Vaid, 77, helped run the practice, and also was killed in the crash.

“[Police] Officers and medics responded to Georgia Avenue and May Street, in the Glenmont area, at about 7:45 p.m. Sunday,” NBC4 reported. “Detectives determined that the driver of a black Jeep Cherokee was headed south on Georgia Avenue when the Jeep hit a black Toyota Camry whose driver, Prabodh Vaid, was trying to turn left from northbound Georgia Avenue onto May Street.”

Nearby video footage shows a violent wreck. Both Pradodh and Nirmala died as a result of their injuries. They leave behind two children and grandchildren said.

“I think they’re the most selfless, loving humans that I know. People don’t come that way anymore,” their daughter said. [NBC4]

Bethesda student and teacher win carmaker’s national contest

A student from Washington Episcopal School, and her mother won a trip to Volvo headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden, thanks to the student’s essay about sustainability.

Nine-year-old Avery Irwin, a rising fifth grader, and her mother recently made the trip after Volvo said that she and her STEM teacher Katherine Owens won the essay contest because “it was the most original, creative and persuasive story” that best suited the contest’s theme.

Along with the trip, Owens received $10,000 that can be used for green initiatives in the school community. [WTOP]

New mural unveiled in downtown Bethesda

County officials and others gathered for an unveiling of a new mural on a parking garage in downtown Bethesda.

The mural was designed by local artist The Jah One, and shows his mother peaking out window blinds. It is painted on the garage on Old Georgetown Road.

The Jah One said it’s important for local artists and others to recognize people who have made an impact while they’re still alive, not just when they’ve died. [Montgomery Community Media]

