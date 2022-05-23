Vehicle rescues from flooding, downed wires follow severe thunderstorms

Two people were rescued when “burning/sparking ‘live’ wires” landed on their vehicle on New Hampshire Avenue near Brighton Knolls Drive after Sunday’s severe thunderstorms led to fallen wires and damaged utility poles, Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer announced on Twitter. First responders also conducted a water rescue of a person in a vehicle stalled in rising floodwaters at Brighton Dam Road near Bordly Road, Piringer Tweeted. [Twitter]

Sen. Van Hollen discharged from hospital after stroke

U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen was discharged from George Washington University Hospital a week after suffering what he called a “minor stroke.” “I’m on the mend and on track for a full recovery, and following my doctors’ orders, I’ll begin to ease back into my schedule,” the Democrat, of Kensington, said in a Tweet Sunday. [Twitter]

Tom Perez nets Post endorsement for Democratic primary for Md. governor

Tom Perez—onetime Montgomery County councilman, former U.S. labor secretary and previous chair of the Democratic National Committee—netted The Washington Post’s endorsement in Maryland’s Democratic gubernatorial primary. The Post cited the Takoma Park resident’s effectiveness and described his agenda as liberal, detailed and “mainly free of pie-in-the-sky ideas.” [The Washington Post]

Today’s weather: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75

In case you missed it:

MCPS celebrates growth in LGBTQ-themed curriculum, extracurriculars during Pride Town Hall

Elrich announces plan for 3% cap for rental increases during housing forum

KID Museum reopens in new location in Bethesda