Vandals cause $23K in damage to Friendship Heights Village statue

A statue near the D.C.-Maryland border that has been the subject of many selfies and has slowed down lead-footed drivers in Montgomery County for more than 20 years is absent from his spot on South Park Avenue in Friendship Heights Village.

The statue of a police officer called “Oh it’s you, Welcome!” was removed on Thursday, so it could undergo repairs due to vandalism it endured in January. [WTOP]

Ledecky swims world’s fastest time this year in 200-meter freestyle

Katie Ledecky won the 200-meter freestyle at the TYR Pro Swim Series meet in Mission Viejo, Calif., with the world’s fastest time this year.

Ledecky beat the competition with a time of 1 minute, 54.40 seconds, the 11th fastest time ever recorded for the 200. [Montgomery Community Media]

Maryland is first state to repeal police bill of rights

Maryland enacted historic police accountability measures Saturday, becoming the first state to repeal its powerful Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights and setting new rules for when police may use force and how they are investigated and disciplined.

The Democratic-majority legislature dealt Republican Gov. Larry Hogan a sharp rebuke, overriding his vetoes. [Washington Post]

Today’s weather

Clouds and showers, with a high around 66 and a low around 47

