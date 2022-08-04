Vaccine supply ‘severely limited’ as Maryland logs 149 monkeypox cases

A month-and-a-half after confirming its first case, Maryland has counted 149 cases of monkeypox — and the state says vaccine availability is still limited. [WTOP]

Bethesda high school student starts swim club for low-income kids in Northeast D.C.

Last month, a Bethesda swimming pool was packed with kids getting free swimming lessons. Lindsay Alisbah, a student at Holton-Arms School, started the Washington Jesuit Academy Swim Club as a way to give back. “I was like, ‘Why don’t I just share my love of swimming with them?’” she said. {WTOP]

An autism-friendly outing to see Blue Man Group — without the stares

Julie Mishkin of Potomac had planned for the worst in taking her 13-year-old son Jack, who has autism and is nonspeaking, to see a show at the Kennedy Center in Washington. [Washington Post]

Today’s weather: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97

In case you missed it:

Ben Wu resigns as head of Montgomery County Economic Development Corp.

Two sisters, recent Holton-Arms graduates, killed in New York house fire

Some migrants bused from Texas, Arizona, staying at Montgomery County hotel