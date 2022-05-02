Under attack, Elrich says he’s misunderstood

To many of his supporters, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich has never been a traditional politician. This authenticity helped him build a devoted army of supporters even as it made him a divisive figure. But as he seeks a second term, attacked from multiple sides on unfulfilled campaign promises and his post-pandemic plans, Elrich is struggling to defend a record he says is misunderstood. [The Washington Post]

The stolen-mail scheme now targeting Chevy Chase

In January, Steve Rosen dropped a check to the Internal Revenue Service in a blue mailbox a block from his home in Chevy Chase. About two weeks later, his bank called him to alert him to fraud. Someone had stolen his check and rewritten it. “The real horror was, after it happened the first time, I got a whole new bank account, new checks; a month later, I thought this couldn’t happen again,” he said. But it did. [The Washington Post]

Lawmakers push health department to expand Medicaid coverage for transgender health care

In light of recent federal policy changes, state Sen. Mary L. Washington (D-Baltimore City) and state Del. Anne R. Kaiser (D-Montgomery) are urging the Department of Health to redesign its Medicaid policy surrounding health care for transgender Marylanders.

[Maryland Matters]

Today’s weather: Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 78

In case you missed it:

Parents of overdose victim warn Wootton High seniors of drug use dangers

Police identify pedestrian killed in North Bethesda crash

Political newcomer Devin Battley files intent to run for county executive as Green Party candidate