Ukrainian mechanic cuts through red tape to get supplies to his home country

Boris Levonenko owns and operates King Farm Auto Service in Rockville.

When he saw the horrific images coming from Ukraine, he wanted to do something to help friends and family back home. [WTOP]

Stonebridge plans 800K SF of life sciences development in Montgomery County

Stonebridge is making a big new bet on the lab market in Montgomery County.

The Bethesda-based developer is preparing two developments under the moniker “EvolutionLabs” to take advantage of the growing life sciences demand in the county. [Bisnow]

In Maryland, Hogan at 65% approval, Biden at 48%, new poll shows

A new Goucher College poll shows that 65% of Marylanders approve of the job Gov. Larry Hogan is doing and 48% feel the same way about President Joe Biden.

Sixty-two percent of Marylanders approve of legalizing recreational marijuana, the poll found. [Goucher College]

Marriott pauses Russia development

Bethesda’s Marriott International, the world’s largest hospitality company, said Thursday it has closed its corporate office in Moscow.

The company is pausing all future development and investment in Russia in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine. [Washington Business Journal]

Today’s weather

Sunny, with a high around 61 and a low around 37

In case you missed it…

New MCPS school might be named to honor civil rights activist or Cuban singer

Teachers union backs all state lawmakers, County Council members for re-election, except one

Two Montgomery school board seats will have primaries as new candidates join race