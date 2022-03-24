Ukrainian filmmaker shares her own story

Olha Onyshko has lived in Bethesda for about 20 years, but said Ukraine will always be home.

“I grew up in Lviv,” Onyshko said. “Even though I am living here, like many of my generation, we are still very much attached to our home country.” [WJLA]

Loopholes is fictitious cereal for menstrual equity

Several organizations have joined together to create Loopholes, a cereal box filled with hygiene products instead of sugary breakfast foods.

Hana O’Looney, a senior at Richard Montgomery High School, is helping push the fictitious cereal on social media. [Montgomery Community Media]

Court takes up gerrymandering case that delayed state’s elections

Maryland’s highest court began hearing arguments Wednesday in the gerrymandering case that has shaken up the state’s elections calendar.

Republicans argued that about a dozen recently redrawn legislative districts are politically, demographically or racially unfair. [Washington Post]

Today’s weather

Showers, with a high around 66 and a low around 46

