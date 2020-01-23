 Two teenagers hit by vehicle in Glenmont
Plus: Germantown man sentenced to 45 years in prison for shooting, assaults

Bethesda Beat Staff Report
Two teenage girls were hit by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Hathaway Drive in Glenmont.

Montgomery County police said the teens are expected to recover [WTOP].

Germantown man sentenced to 45 years in prison for shooting, assaults

Naim Reed, 21, of Germantown, was sentenced Tuesday to 45 years in prison after Montgomery County police say he shot and injured a 26-year-old man in May 2019.

Police also say Reed helped orchestrate attacks against two women around the same time in which his friends threw bleach-type substances in their faces.

Reed was convicted of first-degree assault and use of a firearm in a crime of violence [WTOP].

Immigrants take up farming in Montgomery County

Agriculture stopped being Montgomery County’s main economic force after World War II, but recent demographic changes have seen immigrants take over small portions of land in the county’s agricultural reserve.

Many of these immigrants grew up farming in their home countries, experts say. [Washington Post].

Today’s weather

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a high of 45 degrees.

