 Two Silver Spring businesses damaged in drive-by shooting
  • .2020
  • .Two Silver Spring businesses damaged in drive-by shooting

Two Silver Spring businesses damaged in drive-by shooting

Plus: 17-year-old charged as adult for illegal gun possession; MCPS, MCCPTA host Mental Health and Wellness Forum

Bethesda Beat Staff Report
| Published:
morning notes

Silver Spring businesses damaged in drive-by shooting

Authorities are looking for people in a black vehicle who fired multiple shots at several downtown Silver Spring businesses early Monday morning, Montgomery County police said.

The shooting was reported around 3 a.m. At least two businesses, The Big Greek Café and Abyssinia Ethiopian Restaurant, were damaged, according to police. [WUSA9]

17-year-old charged as adult for illegal gun possession

Montgomery County police charged a 17-year-old boy as an adult with possession of a handgun and distribution of marijuana. [WDVM]

MCPS, MCCPTA host Mental Health and Wellness Forum

he Montgomery County Council of Parent-Teacher Associations, in partnership with Montgomery County Public Schools, held its third annual Mental Health and Wellness Forum on Saturday.

The event took place at Earle B. Wood Middle School and featured keynote speaker Dr. Raymond Crowell, who discussed topics such as depression, anxiety and vaping. [WDVM]

Today’s weather

Cloudy with a high temperature of 58 degrees.

In case you missed it …

Pedestrian crashes increase in 2019 on Montgomery County roads

County unveils strategy to end homelessness by 2023

Former MCPS bus driver admits sexual assault, but pleads not criminally responsible

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

Medspa resized

Medical Spa to open in Bethesda Row in spring

It will replace Modern Market Eatery on Elm Street
Maryland State police

Helicopter used to rescue 10-year-old girl who fell on Sugarloaf Mountain

She was hoisted 85 feet into the aircraft
Police Car

Police Blotter: Five vehicles taken in Bethesda area, seven in Silver Spring area

Summary of crimes reported to Montgomery County police Dec. 22 through 28

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Branch Ambassador/Customer Service |

Capital One

Credit Analyst |

EagleBank

Part Time Activities Assistant |

Ingleside at King Farm

Event and Communications Assistant (Remote) |

The Good Food Institute

Speechwriter |

Center for American Progress

Program Assistant, Program Development and Operations |

The United States Institute of Peace

Account Manager |

Optimal Solutions

Account Executive |

CRAFT

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending






Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

×
×

Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to Bethesda Beat’s free daily newsletter

I'm already a subscriber I'm not interested