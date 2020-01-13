Two Silver Spring businesses damaged in drive-by shooting
Plus: 17-year-old charged as adult for illegal gun possession; MCPS, MCCPTA host Mental Health and Wellness Forum
Authorities are looking for people in a black vehicle who fired multiple shots at several downtown Silver Spring businesses early Monday morning, Montgomery County police said.
The shooting was reported around 3 a.m. At least two businesses, The Big Greek Café and Abyssinia Ethiopian Restaurant, were damaged, according to police. [WUSA9]
17-year-old charged as adult for illegal gun possession
Montgomery County police charged a 17-year-old boy as an adult with possession of a handgun and distribution of marijuana. [WDVM]
MCPS, MCCPTA host Mental Health and Wellness Forum
he Montgomery County Council of Parent-Teacher Associations, in partnership with Montgomery County Public Schools, held its third annual Mental Health and Wellness Forum on Saturday.
The event took place at Earle B. Wood Middle School and featured keynote speaker Dr. Raymond Crowell, who discussed topics such as depression, anxiety and vaping. [WDVM]
