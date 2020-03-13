.Two men face rape charges in separate cases

Ryan Michael Johnson, 23, of Gaithersburg, is accused of biting, slapping and choking a 14-year-old girl as he forced her to perform sex acts, according to court records.
Jonathan Coreas-Salamanca, 20, of Silver Spring, was a student at Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring at the time of his arrest last month. He is an unlawfully present Salvadoran national, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials, who lodged a detainer against him at the Montgomery County jail. [Washington Post]
Man accused of rape in Wheaton
A 35-year-old Maryland man was charged with rape amid allegations he assaulted a woman underneath an outdoor staircase next to a sidewalk in downtown Wheaton, according to Montgomery County court records.
The suspect, Jose Lopez-Gonzalez, had twice been deported to his native El Salvador — in 2007 and 2010, according to a spokeswoman at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. [Washington Post]
Maryland House approves ban on single-use plastic bags
The days of single-use plastic grocery bags may be coming to a close in Maryland, thanks to a new bill making its way through the state’s legislature.
Maryland’s House of Delegates passed a bill that would ban single-use plastic bags most commonly seen at the grocery store. Lawmakers recognized the need for exceptions like produce, meat, and ice, which tend to get wrapped in plastic bags before mixing with other items in the cart and bags. [WTOP]
Today’s weather
It will be partly cloudy, followed by a chance of rain. The high will be around 71 and the low around 39.
