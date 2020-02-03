Tuskegee Airman from Bethesda part of Super Bowl coin flip
Plus: Coast Guard officer from Silver Spring sentenced to 13 years in prison; MisCHIEFS defeat K9ers in Rockville Puppy Bowl
A World War II veteran from Bethesda who served with the Tuskegee Airmen participated in the coin toss before Sunday night’s Super Bowl.
Retired Col. Charles E. McGee, a 100-year-old World War II veteran, was part of the coin toss ceremony as the NFL honored the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. [Baltimore Sun]
Coast Guard officer from Silver Spring sentenced to 13 years in prison
A Coast Guard officer who kept 15 guns and other weapons in his Silver Spring home and allegedly planned a killing rampage in support of white nationalism was sentenced Friday to 13 years in federal prison.
Former lieutenant Christopher P. Hasson, 50, was indicted last year and pleaded guilty to firearms and drug charges. [Washington Post]
MisCHIEFS defeat K9ers in Rockville Puppy Bowl
The MisCHIEFS defeated the K9ers in a nose-to-nose battle at Pet Dominion’s 9th Annual Puppy Bowl in Rockville on Friday.
In recent years, the winner of the Puppy Bowl has accurately predicted which NFL team will win the Super Bow. The same was true this year. [Montgomery Community Media]
Today’s weather
Monday will be partly cloudy, with a high around 64 and a low around 52
