Tufail Ahmad, founder of Montgomery County Muslim Foundation, dies
Tufail Ahmad, who founded the Montgomery County Muslim Foundation (MCMF), died on Thursday, according to a statement from the organization.
After Sept. 11, 2001, Ahmad urged Muslims to get involved in community service in the spirit of Islam and went on to create MCMF. [Montgomery Community Media]
Madewell coming to Bethesda Row in summer
Madewell, a clothing store that offers staples and classic fashion for women and men, will open a Bethesda Row store this summer.
It will be at 4838 Bethesda Ave. [Patch]
Poolesville High students walk out to support mask wearing
On Thursday, dozens of students walked out of Poolesville High School in a demonstration to support the wearing of face masks to keep the community healthy and safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. [WJLA]
Meteorologist Sue Palka retiring after 36 years at Fox 5
Sue Palka, Fox 5’s chief meteorologist, is retiring in March.
Palka, 66, was born in Erie, Pa., but has lived in Montgomery County for over 30 years. [Montgomery Community Media]
Today’s weather
Partly cloudy, with a high around 45 and a low around 19
