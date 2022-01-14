2022 | News

Tufail Ahmad, founder of Montgomery County Muslim Foundation, dies

Plus: Madewell coming to Bethesda Row in summer; Poolesville High students walk out to support mask wearing

By Bethesda Beat Staff
share this

Tufail Ahmad, founder of Montgomery County Muslim Foundation, dies

Tufail Ahmad, who founded the Montgomery County Muslim Foundation (MCMF), died on Thursday, according to a statement from the organization.

After Sept. 11, 2001, Ahmad urged Muslims to get involved in community service in the spirit of Islam and went on to create MCMF. [Montgomery Community Media]

Madewell coming to Bethesda Row in summer

Madewell, a clothing store that offers staples and classic fashion for women and men, will open a Bethesda Row store this summer.

It will be at 4838 Bethesda Ave. [Patch]

Poolesville High students walk out to support mask wearing

On Thursday, dozens of students walked out of Poolesville High School in a demonstration to support the wearing of face masks to keep the community healthy and safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. [WJLA]

Meteorologist Sue Palka retiring after 36 years at Fox 5

Sue Palka, Fox 5’s chief meteorologist, is retiring in March.

Palka, 66, was born in Erie, Pa., but has lived in Montgomery County for over 30 years. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy, with a high around 45 and a low around 19

In case you missed it…

Montgomery County teachers declare ‘no confidence’ in MCPS’ handling of COVID-19

Joftus plans to run for full term on Montgomery County school board

Health officer says 5% positivity threshold for shift to virtual learning wasn’t ‘absolute’

Related Stories