Tufail Ahmad, founder of Montgomery County Muslim Foundation, dies

Tufail Ahmad, who founded the Montgomery County Muslim Foundation (MCMF), died on Thursday, according to a statement from the organization.

After Sept. 11, 2001, Ahmad urged Muslims to get involved in community service in the spirit of Islam and went on to create MCMF. [Montgomery Community Media]

Madewell coming to Bethesda Row in summer

Madewell, a clothing store that offers staples and classic fashion for women and men, will open a Bethesda Row store this summer.

It will be at 4838 Bethesda Ave. [Patch]

Poolesville High students walk out to support mask wearing

On Thursday, dozens of students walked out of Poolesville High School in a demonstration to support the wearing of face masks to keep the community healthy and safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. [WJLA]

Meteorologist Sue Palka retiring after 36 years at Fox 5

Sue Palka, Fox 5’s chief meteorologist, is retiring in March.

Palka, 66, was born in Erie, Pa., but has lived in Montgomery County for over 30 years. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy, with a high around 45 and a low around 19

