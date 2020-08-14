Trump lip-sync comedian Cooper lands Netflix show
Viral comedian Sarah Cooper is getting her own Netflix show.
Cooper, a Magruder High School alum, has been in the limelight for her TikTok videos lip-syncing to President Donald Trump. [Montgomery Community Media]
Study says Maryland’s 8th District leads U.S. in science, engineering jobs
Maryland’s 8th Congressional District has the highest proportion of science and engineering jobs in its workforce out of any district in the United States, according to a new report from the Information Technology Industry Council.
About 4.6% of the jobs in the district are in science and engineering, compared to less than 1% in the median U.S. district. [Montgomery Community Media]
Marylanders can report those breaking COVID-19 guidelines
Marylanders now have a hotline to call if they see anyone ignoring COVID-19 prevention guidelines in situations that could pose a high risk for the spread of the virus.
Several state agencies teamed up to create a statewide toll-free number and email address — 833-979-2266 and prevent.covid@maryland.gov [WJZ]
Today’s weather
Cloudy, with thunderstorms possible. The high will be around 84 and the low around 69.
In case you missed it…
