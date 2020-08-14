 Trump lip-sync comedian Cooper lands Netflix show
  • .2020
  • .Trump lip-sync comedian Cooper lands Netflix show

Trump lip-sync comedian Cooper lands Netflix show

Plus: Study says Maryland’s 8th District leads U.S. in science, engineering jobs; Marylanders can report those breaking COVID-19 guidelines

Bethesda Beat Staff
| Published:
morning-notes

Trump lip-sync comedian Cooper lands Netflix show

Viral comedian Sarah Cooper is getting her own Netflix show.

Cooper, a Magruder High School alum, has been in the limelight for her TikTok videos lip-syncing to President Donald Trump. [Montgomery Community Media]

Study says Maryland’s 8th District leads U.S. in science, engineering jobs

Maryland’s 8th Congressional District has the highest proportion of science and engineering jobs in its workforce out of any district in the United States, according to a new report from the Information Technology Industry Council.

About 4.6% of the jobs in the district are in science and engineering, compared to less than 1% in the median U.S. district. [Montgomery Community Media]

Marylanders can report those breaking COVID-19 guidelines

Marylanders now have a hotline to call if they see anyone ignoring COVID-19 prevention guidelines in situations that could pose a high risk for the spread of the virus.

Several state agencies teamed up to create a statewide toll-free number and email address — 833-979-2266 and prevent.covid@maryland.gov [WJZ]

Today’s weather

Cloudy, with thunderstorms possible. The high will be around 84 and the low around 69.

In case you missed it…

Kleine wrote in resignation letter that ethics complaint had become ‘distraction’

State making improvements on River Road at site of 2016 fatal crash

County might spend $1M to increase access to youth sports

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles


Nonprofit sues for body camera footage of March fatal shooting by police

Judicial Watch says county did not respond to its public records request in June
Coronavirus dept of health photo

Number of COVID-19 cases in county increases by 0.4% overnight

Daily increase has stayed below 1% since July 8

School Notes: State awards $1.1 million to Montgomery County for internet access for education

Plus: Youth anti-vaping PSA contest winners announced; Winners of Maryland 6th district art contest announced

Magazine

Subscribe

Renew

Digital Editions

Newcomers Guide

Leading Professionals »

Subscribe to our free newsletters

* indicates required

Dining Guide

Bethesda Beat Trending