Trone loans campaign $10M in race for 6th Congressional District

Trone loans congressional campaign $10M

As he prepares for a tough general election against a yet-to-be-determined opponent, U.S. Rep. David Trone (D-Md.), whose entire political career has been buoyed by his personal wealth, dropped $10 million of his own wealth into the campaign in late June — a reminder that his resources can be a buffer against any unfavorable political winds. [Maryland Matters]

Suspect Sought in ‘Grandparent Scam’

Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect caught on video in what is known as the “grandparent scam”. [Source of the Spring]

National Park Service could reopen Beach Drive to traffic 9 months a year

Used exclusively by bicyclists and pedestrians since the pandemic began, Beach Drive in D.C.’s Rock Creek Park would reopen to traffic nine months a year, under a new proposal by the National Park Service. [WTOP]

Today’s weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93

In case you missed it:

