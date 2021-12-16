Trone keeps it personal in combating opioid epidemic that killed nephew

Five years after the death of his nephew, U.S. Rep. David Trone went to Mexico looking for the source of what killed him: the opioid epidemic.

It was official business — a trip last month in his capacity as co-chair of the Commission on Combating Synthetic Opioid Trafficking — but now it was hard to separate the personal from the official, as almost everything the Maryland Democrat was doing in Congress found its way back to Ian. [Washington Post]

Silver Spring woman has $100K lottery win

A Silver Spring woman purchased seven different scratch-off games last week and walked away with a $100,000 top prize.

She bought the winning ticket at Long Branch Beer & Wine in Silver Spring. [Maryland Lottery]

‘Truancy Prevention Program’ holds in-person graduation ceremony

Through Montgomery County’s “Truancy Prevention Program,” 42 students from middle schools across the area realized how big an effect just showing up can have on their performance in class, and were celebrated with a graduation ceremony. [WDVM]

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy, with a high around 65 and a low around 53

In case you missed it…

