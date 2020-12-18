Trone headed for coveted committee assignment in 117th Congress

Rep. David J. Trone is headed to a coveted seat on the House Appropriations Committee in the 117th United States Congress.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced Thursday that Trone has been nominated for appointment to the committee for the upcoming session. [Maryland Matters]

Whitman grad launches bid for comptroller with goal of boosting equity

Del. Brooke E. Lierman, a civil and disability rights attorney from Baltimore, launched the state’s first 2022 bid for comptroller on Thursday, laying out a vision to broaden the job of chief tax collector to address income inequality.

Lierman, who lives in Fells Point, grew up in Montgomery County and graduated from Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda. [Washington Post]

Teen pleads guilty to killing two high school grads

An Alexandria, Va., teenager has pleaded guilty to killing two high school grads.

Mohamed Aly, 19, was sentenced to four consecutive life terms for the murders of Joel Bianda, 21, of Alexandria, and Ayanna Maertens Griffin, 18, of Germantown. [WTOP]

