Toomey has concerns about Raskin as top Fed regulator

Pat Toomey, the top Republican on the Senate Banking Committee, said he has “serious concerns” about the possible nomination of former Fed governor Sarah Bloom Raskin of Takoma Park as vice chair of supervision at the Federal Reserve.

Raskin’s advocacy for financial regulators, including the Federal Reserve, to act to counter climate-change risks has drawn praise from senior Democrats, but Toomey took a critical tack on Tuesday. [Bloomberg]

Library system cancels Saturday’s in-person comic convention events

Saturday’s free comic convention will not include the in-person events as originally planned.

Montgomery County Public Libraries canceled the in-person events scheduled for the Germantown Library due to the increased spread of COVID-19. [Montgomery Community Media]

COVID-19 forces county alcohol stores to scale back hours

COVID-related staffing problems have forced Montgomery County’s Department of Alcohol Beverage Services to temporarily reduce hours at its 26 retail locations.

Stores will be open noon to 8 p.m. each Monday through Saturday. On Sundays, stores will be open noon to 5 p.m. [WTOP]

Today’s weather

Sunny, with a high around 45 and a low around 30

In case you missed it…

MCPS absences surge as COVID-19 cases, other problems mount

Where county executive candidates stand on vaccine passport, employee mandate

Ride On service will decrease because of bus driver shortage