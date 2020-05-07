Too few masks, tests, workers: How COVID-19 spread through nursing homes
An employee at Potomac Valley Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Rockville, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid retribution, said staffers pleaded with administrators for protective equipment throughout March, to no avail.
Documents obtained by The Washington Post show a supervisor telling staffers that such equipment was in short supply at Potomac Valley and across the nation, and that they could bring in their own equipment if they wanted to do that. [Washington Post]
Long-planned $4 billion schools overhaul in jeopardy because of pandemic
A tax package that Maryland legislative leaders shepherded through to pay for the biggest pieces of education reforms was based on assumptions that economic activity would generate hundreds of millions of dollars in new revenue.
The pandemic has turned those assumptions upside-down. [Washington Post]
Police address tractor-trailer crashes on Capital Beltway’s notorious ‘Big Curve’
Recurring truck wrecks on the Capital Beltway’s notorious “Big Curve” in Bethesda are becoming a big problem.
There have now been at least a dozen major truck crashes on the “Big Curve” west of Old Georgetown Road since the beginning of March. [WTOP]
