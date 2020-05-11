Tommy ‘The Matchmaker’ Curtis, who owned Yacht Club of Bethesda, dies
Tommy Curtis, whose aplomb as a promoter of The Yacht Club of Bethesda turned nightly capacity crowds of over-35 singles packed in a dreary Holiday Inn into what he dubbed “The Love Boat,” has died at age 75.
From 1989 to 2006, Tommy Curtis relished, nurtured and flogged his role as “Tommy The Matchmaker” — the good-natured co-owner and master of ceremonies at the Yacht Club, a suburban alternative for middle-aged single, divorced and widowed people who had aged out of the downtown D.C. club scene. [WTOP]
From ballgames to chicken fricassee, grandmother was there for her family
Jason Briefel remembered growing up a few miles away from his grandparents, a constant presence in the lives of their active grandchildren.
His grandmother, Marian Briefel, a longtime Silver Spring resident, died at age 90 on April 14 at White Oak Adventist Medical Center of complications from COVID-19.
Marian Briefel’s son, Ken Briefel, said she was married for 64 years to his late father, Harold. [Washington Post]
Golf courses in Montgomery County reopen with new rules
Golfers may once again hit the links at any of Montgomery County’s nine public golf courses.
But there are new rules aimed at maintaining safety and promoting social distancing. Among them: All tee times and reservations must be made in advance. [WTOP]
