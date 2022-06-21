Three injured in crash on Clara Barton Parkway

Three people were injured on Monday afternoon in a crash on the Clara Barton Parkway, including one with life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. on the parkway after the Glen Echo turnaround, headed toward Interstate 495. [WTOP]

Man with critical injuries after struck by vehicle in Damascus

A man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Damascus on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Woodfield Road and Hawkins Creamery Road. [FOX5]

Activists protest arrest of college student for Metro fare evasion

A college student faces criminal charges after he was accused of Metro fare evasion in Silver Spring, but activists are protesting the arrest, saying Black riders are unfairly targeted for the offense.

The student’s family and his supporters want the case moved to civil court, rather than criminal court. [NBC4]

Today’s weather: Warmer, with a high near 87.

