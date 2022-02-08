Three former Montgomery County players heading to Super Bowl

Three former Montgomery County football players are heading to Super Bowl LVI on Sunday in Los Angeles:

• Jake Funk of the Los Angeles Rams, who played at Damascus High School

• Keandre Jones of the Cincinnati Bengals, who played at Good Counsel High School in Olney

• Zach Kerr of the Bengals, who started his high school career at Quince Orchard before going to Fork Union Military Academy in Virginia. [Montgomery Community Media]

Mom who starved baby to death and threw body into dumpster pleads guilty by reason of insanity

A 24-year-old White Oak woman who starved her baby to death and threw the girl’s body into a dumpster pleaded guilty by reason of insanity Monday.

Kiearra Tolson, who is schizophrenic and had come to believe her child was a demonic snake, was determined to be “not criminally responsible” — Maryland’s version of the insanity plea — for the 2020 killing. [Washington Post]

Leon Harris to ‘take some time away’ following DUI arrest

NBC 4 anchor Leon Harris said he’s taking time away following a car crash last month that led to his arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Harris failed a field sobriety test following a three-car crash at Bradley Boulevard and River Road in Montgomery County on Jan. 29, according to court documents. [NBC 4]

Bethesda-Chevy Chase student assaulted security team member, letter says

A student at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School physically assaulted a member of the school’s security team, according to a letter school officials sent to the community.

According to the letter, the student attacked a school security staff member after being directed to go to class on Thursday. [WJLA]

Today’s weather

Sunny, with a high around 43 and a low around 25

