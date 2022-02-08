2022 | News

Three former Montgomery County players heading to Super Bowl

Plus: Mom who starved baby to death and threw body into dumpster pleads guilty by reason of insanity; Leon Harris to ‘take some time away' following DUI arrest

By Bethesda Beat Staff
Three former Montgomery County football players are heading to Super Bowl LVI on Sunday in Los Angeles:
• Jake Funk of the Los Angeles Rams, who played at Damascus High School
• Keandre Jones of the Cincinnati Bengals, who played at Good Counsel High School in Olney
• Zach Kerr of the Bengals, who started his high school career at Quince Orchard before going to Fork Union Military Academy in Virginia. [Montgomery Community Media]

Mom who starved baby to death and threw body into dumpster pleads guilty by reason of insanity

A 24-year-old White Oak woman who starved her baby to death and threw the girl’s body into a dumpster pleaded guilty by reason of insanity Monday.

Kiearra Tolson, who is schizophrenic and had come to believe her child was a demonic snake, was determined to be “not criminally responsible” — Maryland’s version of the insanity plea — for the 2020 killing. [Washington Post]

Leon Harris to ‘take some time away’ following DUI arrest

NBC 4 anchor Leon Harris said he’s taking time away following a car crash last month that led to his arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Harris failed a field sobriety test following a three-car crash at Bradley Boulevard and River Road in Montgomery County on Jan. 29, according to court documents. [NBC 4]

Bethesda-Chevy Chase student assaulted security team member, letter says

A student at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School physically assaulted a member of the school’s security team, according to a letter school officials sent to the community.

According to the letter, the student attacked a school security staff member after being directed to go to class on Thursday. [WJLA]

