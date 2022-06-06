Three downtown Bethesda parcels hit market as prime development opportunity

Three parcels near Bethesda Metro hit the market as a prime development opportunity

Three parcels in downtown Bethesda, dubbed East Bethesda Gateway, have hit the market in what’s billed as a prime development opportunity. The adjacent sites, together about half an acre, reside at 4300, 4302 and 4304 East West Highway, less than half a mile from the Bethesda Metro Station. [Washington Business Journal]

Clarksburg man charged with impersonating police officer

Montgomery County police say they have arrested and charged 47-year-old Matthew Kinsey of Clarksburg for charges related to impersonating a police officer after an incident at Leisure World in Silver Spring. [Source of the Spring]

Gaithersburg kids win art contest, paint city storm drains to raise pollution awareness

The City of Gaithersburg recently held an art contest to raise awareness of storm drain pollution and its critical impact on wildlife. The winners got to paint their designs on the city’s storm drains Saturday. [WJLA]

Today’s weather: Sunny, with a high near 84.

In case you missed it:

Fast-casual Mexicue to open Tuesday in downtown Bethesda

Another cyclist fatality on Old Georgetown Road in Bethesda renews calls for more safety measures

Laduree Paris bakery now open on Bethesda Row