 Three Bethesda Restaurants Cited for Health Violations
County urges recycling during holidays

Bethesda Beat Staff Report
Three Bethesda restaurants were cited by the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services for health violations.

Barrel & Crow at 4867 Cordell Ave. was cited for not storing food at a hot enough temperature, as was Rio Grande Cafe at 4870 Bethesda Ave. Ledo Pizza at 5245 River Road was cited for not properly protecting food from contamination [Patch].

County urges recycling during holidays

Montgomery County’s Department of Environment Protection is encouraging residents to reduce, reuse and recycle during the holiday season. Officials estimate there is 25% more waste during the holidays than at other times of the year [WDVM].

Today’s weather

Cloudy with a high temperature around 55 degrees.

