Threats against Churchill High not ‘credible,’ police say

Officials at Winston Churchill High School in Potomac say that there is “no immediate, credible threat,” but there will be additional staff and police present following online threats to the school that were widely shared on social media over the weekend. [WTOP]

More ghost guns seized so far in 2022 than all of 2021

Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy says county police have seized more ghost guns in the first half of 2022 than all of the previous year. About 70 were seized in 2021, he said, compared to 16 in 2019. [FOX5]

West side stops at Rockville Metro station temporarily closed

Beginning Tuesday, some bus stops on the west side of the Rockville Metro station are being temporarily closed and relocated while construction and paving work is done. The closures are expected to last about a week. [WTOP]

Today’s weather: Hot, with a high near 95.

