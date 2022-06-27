The Washington Post endorses David Blair for Montgomery County executive

The Washington Post editorial board endorsed businessman David Blair in the Montgomery County executive race. Blair is among four Democrats running in the July 19 primary. The other Democrats in the race are incumbent County Executive Marc Elrich, County Council Member Hans Riemer and Peter James. The Post, which endorsed Blair four years ago, is praiseworthy of his business record and emphasis on jobs in the campaign [Washington Post].

The Washington Post endorses Glass, Jawando, Albornoz and Goldberg in County Council at-large race

The Washington Post editorial board has endorsed incumbent at-large Montgomery County Council Members Evan Glass, Will Jawando and Gabe Albornoz as well as newcomer Scott Goldberg in the Democratic primary for the four at-large seats on the council. The Post chose not to endorse Council Member Tom Hucker, currently representing District 5, who is running in the at-large race [Washington Post].

The Post also released its list of endorsements in the Democratic primary for the seven newly-drawn council districts. Those endorsements are:

Andrew Friedson in District 1

Marilyn Balcombe in District 2

Sidney Katz in District 3

Amy Ginsburg in District 4

Jeremiah Pope in District 5

Natali Fani-González in District 6

Dawn Luedtke in District 7

Ledecky wins fourth gold medal at world championships

Olympic swimmer and Bethesda native Katie Ledecky won her fourth gold medal at the world championships in Budapest on Friday. In the 800-meter final she finished with a lead over the second-place swimmer of nearly 20 meters. Ledecky also won gold medals in the 400-meter freestyle, 1,500-meter freestyle and 4×200 relay in these world championships. She has now won 19 gold medals overall at world championships — second to Michael Phelps [Washington Post].

Today’s weather

High of 82 degrees with the possibility of thunderstorms.

