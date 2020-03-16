 The tale of a Nile cruise that spawned an international coronavirus outbreak
Plus: Montgomery residents push back on proposed changes to bus routes; Ranger Surplus in Rockville to close

By the time Egyptian health authorities learned about the coronavirus case on the Nile cruise ship, the infections had spread around the world.

Hundreds of foreign passengers, including dozens of Americans, and Egyptians were potentially exposed to the virus between mid-February and early March — a dramatic illustration of how, from a single, overlooked infection, the novel coronavirus could swiftly multiply and be carried across the globe.

At least six Americans infected aboard the Asara returned to Maryland, according to Gov. Larry Hogan, potentially seeding their communities with the virus. [Washington Post]

Montgomery residents push back on proposed changes to bus routes

As Montgomery County prepares to launch its first bus rapid transit system in the traffic-clogged Route 29 corridor, some Silver Spring residents say they’re worried about losing local bus routes amid the county’s efforts to avoid duplicating service.

Montgomery transportation officials are looking at restructuring nine Ride On routes as part of opening the 14-mile BRT line between downtown Silver Spring and Burtonsville in May or June. [Washington Post]

Ranger Surplus in Rockville to close

After almost 42 years, Ranger Surplus in Rockville will close its doors. The retailer serves campers and Boy Scouts, among others, with its Army and Navy apparel.

In a Facebook post, the owner explained that most consumers now turn to online to shop “without seeing the wisdom of physically shopping/supporting small retailers.” [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

There will be a mix of clouds and sun, with a high around 55 and a low around 43.

In case you missed it…

Café Deluxe in Bethesda going out of business

The 2020 Census is rolling out: What you need to know

MCPS delays release of interim boundary analysis report

 

