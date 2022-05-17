The rent increase cap has ended in Montgomery County

A cap on rent increases Montgomery County put in place during the pandemic expired on Sunday.

Landlords in Montgomery County now have to give tenants 90 days of notice before a rent increase, and they can only bump up the rent once a year, according to the county’s Department of Housing and Community Affairs. [DCIST]

Montgomery County first responders awarded for saving lives

The Montgomery County Fire Department recently handed out special awards to members who showed true bravery and commitment. [ABC7]

Today’s weather: Sunny, with a high near 80.

