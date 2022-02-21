The raunchy history of Bethesda’s famous Mushroom House

The house at 4949 Allan Road in Bethesda has become something of a landmark, known for the curved canopies that earned it the name “the Mushroom House.”

The bumpy edges and pointed tip give the house a shape slightly reminiscent of a Dr. Seuss doodle. [Washingtonian]

CBS sitcom ‘Ghosts’ stars two Wootton High graduates

The CBS sitcom “Ghosts” debuted in October of last year and was recently renewed for a second season.

It stars two actors who graduated from Wootton High School in Rockville. [The MoCo Show]

Bill would allow people convicted of felonies to serve on juries

Maryland’s Democratic controlled legislature is poised to reform one of the country’s most restrictive laws barring ex-offenders from serving on juries.

The measure builds on a commitment to restore rights to the formerly incarcerated that began seven years ago. [Washington Post]

Today’s weather

Sunny, with a high around 62 and a low around 46

