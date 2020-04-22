Teen’s high school project is lifeline for seniors during COVID-19
Plus: Silver Spring restaurant feeds front-line COVID-19 workers; Blair High student making face shields
A Montgomery County teenager is on a mission to keep senior citizens from feeling isolated and alone, a project that predates the coronavirus pandemic.
A few months ago, Hailey Wilson, a sophomore at Holton-Arms School, began visiting Spring Hills Mount Vernon Assisted Living and Memory in Northern Virginia. She donated several iPads to the facility and taught residents how to use Skype to stay connected to their families. [WJLA]
Silver Spring restaurant feeds front-line COVID-19 workers
Spiro Gioldasis’ Forest Glen restaurant, Pacci’s Trattoria, which has lost 75% of its business, recently served a feast for breakfast at the Silver Spring police station.
Five days later, a crew went to Holy Cross Hospital and did it again, serving 50 lunches. [WTOP]
Blair High student making face shields
Montgomery Blair High School student Arjun Oberoi is making face shields in the basement of his home using his 3D printers.
Oberoi, 15, is distributing the face shields locally and makes about 20 to 30 per day. The design is approved by the National Institutes of Health. [Montgomery Community Media]
