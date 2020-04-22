 Teen's high school project is lifeline for seniors during COVID-19
Plus: Silver Spring restaurant feeds front-line COVID-19 workers; Blair High student making face shields

Bethesda Beat Staff
A Montgomery County teenager is on a mission to keep senior citizens from feeling isolated and alone, a project that predates the coronavirus pandemic.

A few months ago, Hailey Wilson, a sophomore at Holton-Arms School, began visiting Spring Hills Mount Vernon Assisted Living and Memory in Northern Virginia. She donated several iPads to the facility and taught residents how to use Skype to stay connected to their families. [WJLA]

Silver Spring restaurant feeds front-line COVID-19 workers

Spiro Gioldasis’ Forest Glen restaurant, Pacci’s Trattoria, which has lost 75% of its business, recently served a feast for breakfast at the Silver Spring police station.

Five days later, a crew went to Holy Cross Hospital and did it again, serving 50 lunches. [WTOP]

Blair High student making face shields

Montgomery Blair High School student Arjun Oberoi is making face shields in the basement of his home using his 3D printers.

Oberoi, 15, is distributing the face shields locally and makes about 20 to 30 per day. The design is approved by the National Institutes of Health. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

Sunny, with a high around 58 and a low around 41

Five Montgomery County schools in state’s top 10, according to U.S. News & World Report

State no longer pursuing a veterans home at Rockville’s RedGate Park

‘I actually want to go to school now’: Students weigh in on online learning

