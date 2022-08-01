Teenage party at vacant house in downtown Silver Spring disrupts neighbors

Teenage party at vacant house in Silver Spring disrupts neighbors

Residents in one Silver Spring neighborhood say their peace and quiet was interrupted last weekend because of a disruptive house party. FOX 5 has learned that the party involved juveniles at an unoccupied home that’s for sale. [Fox5]

Rockville police say group of boys killed ‘beloved’ neighborhood goose; $1K reward offered

Neighbors are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction after police say a group of boys killed a Canada goose in Rockville on Sunday night. [WTOP]

Takoma Park artist spotlights service workers as ‘unsung heroes’ in new collection

It was a chance look out the window at the fast-paced rhythm of sanitation workers one early morning that led a Takoma Park artist to create her latest work, “Unsung Heroes.” [WTOP]

