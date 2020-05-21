 Teen ballet dancer from Rockville gets surprise on TV show
Plus: Schools, parents clash over how much teachers and students are connecting; Blake High awards athletic honors virtually

Bethesda Beat Staff
Ballet dancer Corbin Holloway, 13, of Rockville got a surprise when he appeared on NBC’s “Little Big Shots.”

Misty Copeland, the first African American female principal dancer with the American Ballet Theatre, gave Corbin a $10,000 scholarship on the show, which aired on Sunday. [Pointe]

Schools, parents clash over how much teachers and students are connecting

As online learning in Montgomery County has ramped up, parents have complained about a lack of real-time instruction and teacher connection, especially for middle and high school students.

School officials, along with some parents and teachers, counter that the system is doing its best amid an unprecedented health crisis, while trying to help families who lack access to technology or who are facing health or economic difficulties. [Washington Post]

Blake High awards athletic honors virtually

Every year, top athletes at James Hubert Blake High School in Silver Spring are recognized for their achievements.

This year, the school got creative with a festive affair. [NBC 4]

Today’s weather

Overcast, with a chance of rain. The high will be around 66 and the low around 58.

In case you missed it…

County hotels, restaurants, cinema announce more than 360 layoffs, furloughs

Budget error forces council to cut $20M more from capital improvements program

D.C. firm will represent county pro bono in COVID-19 relief money lawsuit

