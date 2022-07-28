Teacher union president says resignations, retirements up 53% from this point last year

Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA) President Jennifer Martin said that retirements and resignations are up 53% at this point compared to the same time last year.

Martin said during Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting that part of the reason is teachers are tired of having to focus on testing and standardized curriculum, and feel like they don’t have enough time to focus on their students.

She called the situation a “crisis” and said the district is in a downward spiral. [Montgomery Community Media]

Maryland State Police investigating police impersonator on I-270

Maryland State Police are looking for someone who was allegedly acting as a police impersonator on I-270 at around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.

A witness told police they were driving north on I-270 near Middlebrook Road when they saw a tan Chevrolet Malibu that was flashing red and blue lights to move vehicles off the road. Anyone with information can call the Rockville Barrack at 301-424-2101. [WJLA]

Some residents wearing masks in county

Some county residents in downtown Silver Spring were wearing masks Wednesday, amid the rise in COVID-19 cases.

County officials said they are not currently considering any indoor mask mandates. Some residents in Silver Spring said they wear one when inside a crowded store for their protection. [NBC4]

Today’s weather

Cloudy with temperatures reaching 89 degrees

In case you missed it…

