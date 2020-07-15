 Tattoo parlors frustrated by county reopening rules
Plus: In county, 74 percent of new COVID-19 patients are Hispanic; ICE requests cooperation from Montgomery County

Montgomery County entered Phase 2 of reopening on June 19, allowing many residents to finally get back to work.

However, some businesses are still waiting to open, as the county strays from state guidelines by forcing tattoo parlors, tanning salons, massage parlors and other esthetic service providers to remain closed. [Montgomery Community Media]

In county, 74 percent of new COVID-19 patients are Hispanic

While coronavirus cases in Montgomery County have plummeted since May, yawning inequities in who is affected have persisted — and grown wider.

Recent data show that the county’s 200,000 Hispanic residents account for more than two-thirds of new infections, even though they are just a fifth of the county’s population. [Washington Post]

ICE requests cooperation from Montgomery County

Officials with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement are asking Montgomery County leaders to reconsider a one-year-old policy that all but severed ties with the federal law enforcement agency.

“The detainers are a lawful request, it’s what we use across the country, and there are a lot of jurisdictions across the country that cooperate with us,” said Frank Madrigal, the acting director of ICE’s Baltimore field office. [WJLA]

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy, with a high around 90 and a low around 72

In case you missed it…

Unhappy with Elrich’s COVID-19 response, council wants dozens more testing sites

Some MCPS teachers say in-person classes ‘simply won’t work’

Gaithersburg has two finalists for city manager job

