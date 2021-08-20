Tammy Darvish’s Potomac mansion sells, as she leaves her job

Auto executive Tammy Darvish’s Potomac mansion has sold — just as she makes a change in her professional life as well.

Darvish, a prominent name in the auto industry, has left her role as head of U.S. operations for auto dealership chain AutoCanada, where she worked since 2019 overseeing 17 franchises. [Washington Business Journal]

First Latina high school principal in Montgomery County prepares for new school year

Alicia Deeny, the new Richard Montgomery High School principal, represents a couple of firsts in her new role:

“I’m excited to be the first Latina high school principal; I’m excited to be the first woman principal at Richard Montgomery High School.” [WTOP]

Silver Spring man has $100K scratch-off Lottery win

A spur-of-the moment break from routine led a Silver Spring man to win a $100,000 Lottery prize.

He bought his ticket at Wheaton Winery in Silver Spring. [Maryland Lottery]

Today’s weather

Rain, with thunderstorms by evening. The high will be around 78 and the low around 70

