 Takoma Park mother dies from COVID-19 after giving birth
  • .2020
  • .Takoma Park mother dies from COVID-19 after giving birth

Takoma Park mother dies from COVID-19 after giving birth

Plus: Bank gets hundreds of small businesses approved for Paycheck Protection loans; Silver Spring business turns down funding

Bethesda Beat Staff
| Published:
morning-notes

Takoma Park mother dies from COVID-19 after giving birth

A pregnant woman in Takoma Park contracted COVID-19 not long before her due date, was admitted to the hospital and gave birth to a baby boy about three weeks ago.

But because of the virus, Wogene Debele never got the chance to see or spend time with her son. Then this week, she lost her battle with COVID-19.

Debele leaves behind her husband and three other children, in addition to the newborn baby. [WJLA]

Bank gets hundreds of small businesses approved for Paycheck Protection loans

A small community bank helped hundreds of small businesses get approved in the first round of Paycheck Protection Program loans.

Capital Bank in Rockville knew it had to act fast — and waiting for the government to tell them how this was going to work wasn’t an option. Capital Bank secured 598 small business PPP loans, totaling $172 million. [NBC 4]

Silver Spring business turns down Paycheck Protection funding

Astro Lab in Silver Spring is one of the businesses lucky enough to receive funding through the Paycheck Protection Program. Emma Whelan, the co-owner, said her bank secured the loan for her business.

But she plans to give back the money. Whelan said her staff are predominately part-time servers and bartenders. Right now, unemployment insurance pays her staff over $1,000 a week — more than what they would make in a normal week of work. [FOX 5]

Today’s weather

Cloudy, with afternoon rain. The high will be around 62 and the low around 51.

In case you missed it…

Montgomery County adds $5M to grant fund to help restaurants, retail

Some residents upset about possible tax hike

Agreement reached for new elementary school site

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles


County starts new coronavirus testing site in Wheaton

Another site will open Monday in Germantown

Council will spend $250,000 to buy masks for vulnerable residents, nonprofits

Rockville homeless shelter says it has enough for now, but might need more

Maryland on track to exceed hospital surge capacity goal, governor says

State rolling out new contact tracing platform

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

    Get top stories in your inbox
    Exclusive deals from area businesses
    Including a sneak peek of the next issue
    The latest, local job openings straight to your inbox

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending