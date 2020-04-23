Takoma Park mother dies from COVID-19 after giving birth
Plus: Bank gets hundreds of small businesses approved for Paycheck Protection loans; Silver Spring business turns down funding
Takoma Park mother dies from COVID-19 after giving birth
A pregnant woman in Takoma Park contracted COVID-19 not long before her due date, was admitted to the hospital and gave birth to a baby boy about three weeks ago.
But because of the virus, Wogene Debele never got the chance to see or spend time with her son. Then this week, she lost her battle with COVID-19.
Debele leaves behind her husband and three other children, in addition to the newborn baby. [WJLA]
Bank gets hundreds of small businesses approved for Paycheck Protection loans
A small community bank helped hundreds of small businesses get approved in the first round of Paycheck Protection Program loans.
Capital Bank in Rockville knew it had to act fast — and waiting for the government to tell them how this was going to work wasn’t an option. Capital Bank secured 598 small business PPP loans, totaling $172 million. [NBC 4]
Silver Spring business turns down Paycheck Protection funding
Astro Lab in Silver Spring is one of the businesses lucky enough to receive funding through the Paycheck Protection Program. Emma Whelan, the co-owner, said her bank secured the loan for her business.
But she plans to give back the money. Whelan said her staff are predominately part-time servers and bartenders. Right now, unemployment insurance pays her staff over $1,000 a week — more than what they would make in a normal week of work. [FOX 5]
Today’s weather
Cloudy, with afternoon rain. The high will be around 62 and the low around 51.
In case you missed it…
Montgomery County adds $5M to grant fund to help restaurants, retail
Some residents upset about possible tax hike