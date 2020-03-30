 Takoma Park 'ambassador' dies
  • .2020
  • .Takoma Park ‘ambassador’ dies

Takoma Park ‘ambassador’ dies

Plus: Parts of Sligo Creek Parkway to close; Education goes virtual at Stone Ridge School

Bethesda Beat Staff
| Published:
morning-notes

Takoma Park ‘ambassador’ dies

Takoma Park’s unofficial peace ambassador, Pat Loveless, died at age 64 on March 20.

In May 2010, Takoma Park City Council adopted a resolution declaring Loveless the “Takoma Park Peace Delegate.”

“He was very active in protests, civil rights. He was opposed to the death penalty,” said Takoma Park Council member Terry Seamens, who often drove Loveless to and from council meetings. [Montgomery Community Media]

Parts of Sligo Creek Parkway to close

Beginning April 3, portions of Sligo Creek Parkway will be closed to all vehicular traffic.

Sligo Creek Parkway from New Hampshire Avenue to Piney Branch Road will be open for non-vehicular traffic from April 3 to 5. [Montgomery Community Media]

Education goes virtual at Stone Ridge School

With schools closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, teachers have had to do a complete 180 on their lesson plans for the rest of the academic year.

Teachers are suddenly having to create online curriculums with little notice. It’s a challenge, but teachers at Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart in Bethesda are rising to the occasion. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

A mix of sunshine and clouds, with a high around 69 and a low around 43

In case you missed it…

Unemployment filings in Montgomery County were up 1,500% last week

Planning board to pay $9.6 million for downtown Bethesda properties for new park

Construction of new Marriott HQ in Bethesda proceedings, despite company’s financial woes

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles


Silver Spring gymnastics business owner says having to lay off all employees was ‘devastating’

Silver Stars Gymnastics and Fitness Club has been around since 1993

UPDATE: Hogan issues statewide stay-at-home order

Violators could face up to a year in jail, $5,000 fine

Montgomery County coronavirus cases increase to 341; state death toll at 15

There have been 1,413 cases in Maryland

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Director, Public Policy Communications |

TikTok

Executive Meetings Manager |

Destination DC

User Experience Designer |

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

Certification Manager |

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

Production Coordinator |

Walker & Dunlop

Director, Office of Communications |

FDA

Communications Specialist |

National Children's Museum

Marketing Buyer |

GEICO

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

    Get top stories in your inbox
    Exclusive deals from area businesses
    Including a sneak peek of the next issue
    The latest, local job openings straight to your inbox

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending