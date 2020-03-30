Takoma Park ‘ambassador’ dies
Takoma Park’s unofficial peace ambassador, Pat Loveless, died at age 64 on March 20.
In May 2010, Takoma Park City Council adopted a resolution declaring Loveless the “Takoma Park Peace Delegate.”
“He was very active in protests, civil rights. He was opposed to the death penalty,” said Takoma Park Council member Terry Seamens, who often drove Loveless to and from council meetings. [Montgomery Community Media]
Parts of Sligo Creek Parkway to close
Beginning April 3, portions of Sligo Creek Parkway will be closed to all vehicular traffic.
Sligo Creek Parkway from New Hampshire Avenue to Piney Branch Road will be open for non-vehicular traffic from April 3 to 5. [Montgomery Community Media]
Education goes virtual at Stone Ridge School
With schools closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, teachers have had to do a complete 180 on their lesson plans for the rest of the academic year.
Teachers are suddenly having to create online curriculums with little notice. It’s a challenge, but teachers at Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart in Bethesda are rising to the occasion. [Montgomery Community Media]
