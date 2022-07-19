Surgeries resume at Suburban Hospital after air conditioning problem resolved

Surgeries at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda are resuming as scheduled after a problem with the hospital’s air conditioning that was affecting the temperature in the operating rooms was reported early Monday. [WTOP]

NBC4’s Leon Harris discusses DUI conviction

In an interview with News4’s Doreen Gentzler, anchor Leon Harris opens up about his journey with sobriety and serving jail time after being convicted of driving under the influence. [NBC4]

Today’s weather: Warm with a high of 91.

In case you missed it:

Man dies after being shot in Takoma Park

Boyds man sentenced to 40 years for Silver Spring murder

Sullivan resigns as county’s GOP party chairman in order to continue run for county executive