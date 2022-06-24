Supreme Court ruling on guns could have a major impact on Maryland

The Supreme Court’s decision Thursday to strike down a gun law in New York could have a major impact on Maryland which has a similar law that requires people to show “proper cause” to get a license to carry a concealed handgun outside their home. [WJLA]

Gaithersburg shopping center sold to New York investment group

The U.S. arm of Israel’s BIG Shopping Centers has sold Gaitherstowne Plaza for nearly $24.5 million, nearly two decades after it acquired the retail center anchored by Gabe’s and AutoZone. [Washington Business Journal]

Montgomery Co. drop-in center aims to provide young people help, a hang out space

A drop-in center in Montgomery County gives a range of services for young people. Montgomery County Council member Evan Glass attended the ribbon-cutting of MoCo Reconnect, which helps people between 16 to 24 years old, including those without stable housing. [WTOP]

Today’s weather: Partly sunny, with a high near 84

In case you missed it:

No charges for four officers involved in 2021 fatal shooting of man in downtown Silver Spring

Montgomery County offers COVID-19 vaccines for youngest kids

Bishop Paul Walker talks about policing, leading accountability board