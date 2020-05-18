Students donate face shields in honor of coach who died from COVID-19
A group of teenagers in Montgomery County are working to make a difference for health care workers and first responders by donating hundreds of face shields for free.
Jeho Otuya and Storm Templeton said the donations started as a family project, then they got friends and classmates from the Landon School in Bethesda involved.
Templeton is on the tennis team at Landon School and said the project is being done in honor of their coach, Mac Jacoby, who died from COVID-19. [WUSA]
Hundreds of cars line up for food bank in Montgomery County
Cars lined up for miles, forcing people to wait 45 minutes to collect emergency food boxes in the Gaithersburg High School parking lot.
Catholic Charities DC distributed 500 boxes of groceries and 500 ready to eat family-sized meals until they ran out. [NBC 4]
Dog trainer gives tips on preparing your pup for your return to work
A Montgomery County dog trainer has tips on how to get your pup ready for when you return to work.
Dogs don’t like change, said Juliana Willems, a certified dog trainer with Dog Latin Dog Training and Behavior Consulting in Garrett Park.
“Their behavior can really deteriorate if we all of the sudden throw a change at them that they were not expecting,” she said. [WTOP]
Today’s weather
It will be cloudy with a high around 67 and a low around 54
